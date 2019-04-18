Dave Dombrowski Responds To David Price Wondering If Red Sox Will Trade Stars

David Price recently issued a pretty important reality check.

In a story published Thursday, the Boston Red Sox left-hander mentioned to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that the likes of Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez or himself could be traded if the team’s struggles continue to mount. Price wasn’t exactly breaking new ground, that’s what the 2014 Red Sox had to do, but the possibility certainly exists.

The Red Sox have been a troubled bunch all season, and they now sit at 6-13 (dead last in the American League East) heading into this weekend’s three-game set with the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was asked about Price’s comments, and though he indicated he hadn’t read them, he issued a response on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe.”

“Well I didn’t see David’s comments, they weren’t in the paper when I read them this morning — No, we’re not in a position where (we’re) blowing things up at this point,” Dombrowski said. “But we do have to play better, there’s no question about that. So I think his point was probably to people that ‘hey you just can’t keeping playing this way, things end up happening.’ But we’re a long way away from being in that type of situation.”

Of course, we’re less than 20 games into the season, so a nuclear move wouldn’t exactly be prudent with all the talent currently on the roster. But something certainly needs to change for the Red Sox sooner rather than later.

