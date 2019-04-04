David Ortiz Explains Why He’s Not Worried About Red Sox’s Early Struggles

The Boston Red Sox’s start to their title defense has not gone as many thought it would.

Returning much of the same World Series-winning roster from 2018, the expectation was the Sox would come right back out and continue dump-trucking teams. Instead, they lost five of their first six games, the starting pitching has been underwhelming at best and the bats have been pretty quiet.

Though there’s little need to panic since it’s a 162-game season, some still are fearful this team could be in trouble.

David Ortiz is not one of those people.

Speaking at a charity event Thursday, Ortiz explained why there’s no need to fret the slow start.

“It’s only seven games, you know? There’s a 150-something left. The guys are going to come home and regroup, and do what we all know they’re capable of,” Ortiz said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not worried, hopefully you ain’t, either. It’s just too early.

“Last year, everything started out great,” Ortiz continued. “But after you win a championship, everybody wants a piece of you. Everybody wants to have you at their place. The guys have to get used to the new season, all the traveling and stuff, you know. Sometimes they’re rushing to get home to organize everything. There’s a lot of things that comes with winning a championship. I’m pretty sure that after they come home and settle and organize everything — let’s hope they finish the road trip well. We won (Wednesday). It’ll be fine.”

Indeed, it’s a pretty long season, and kicking it off with 11 games on the West Coast is no cakewalk. Plus, if there’s anyone that knows a thing or two about winning a World Series, it’s Ortiz.

