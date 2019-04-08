Ultimate Red Sox Show

David Ortiz Tells Red Sox Fans To Relax After Slow Start To Regular Season

by on Sun, Apr 7, 2019 at 8:40PM

The Boston Red Sox’s slow start has some fans concerned just 11 games into the 2019 season. But one Sox legend is telling everyone to take a deep breath.

David Ortiz isn’t worried, and doesn’t think you should be either.

“We just won the World Series, so relax,” Big Papi told NESN’s Jahmai Webster.

Ortiz spent some time with the team during Spring Training and said he’s confident they’ll be able to turn things around despite their tough showing during the young season.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

