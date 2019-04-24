David Pastrnak Trolls Justin Bieber, Maple Leafs Minutes After Game 7 Win

Is there anything sweeter in sports than a Game 7 victory against a bitter rival?

Well, Toronto Maple Leafs fans probably wouldn’t know … but take it from Boston fans, it’s pretty sweet.

For the third time in seven years, the Bruins knocked off the Leafs in an epic Game 7 at TD Garden, taking a 5-1 win on Tuesday night to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It certainly was not easy, and Maple Leafs fans can’t be blamed for being confident heading into the deciding game. After all no team had won back-to-back game in the series until Tuesday.

One famous Leafs fan decided to make the trek to Boston to take the game in … Justin Bieber.

And after the Bruins win, David Pastrnak had a message for the Canadian pop star.

Epic. Just epic.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images