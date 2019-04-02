David Price Explains Why Red Sox Aren’t Panicking Amid Slow Start

It’s been a rough go of it for the Boston Red Sox thus far in the 2019 Major League Baseball season, to say the least.

The Red Sox find themselves at 1-4 following Monday’s 7-0 loss to the Athletics in Oakland. The starting pitching has been the biggest storyline out of the gate, as Boston’s rotation allowed 32 runs (26 earned) on 33 hits (11 home runs) over 21 innings over the course of its first go round.

David Price on Monday became the latest Red Sox starter to begin his season with a loss. The left-hander, unlike his fellow starters this season, made it through six innings, though he still allowed four runs on five hits. But after the game, Price maintained confidence in the reigning World Series champs.

“There’s no panic in this clubhouse or the dugout,” Price said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Just nothing good is happening right now. And we’d rather it happen right now than the last two weeks of September or whatever. So we’ll get through this time. We’ll be better for it.”

It’s tough for us right now. And we’re all going through it. And we’ll get through it together. So we’ll be fine.”

The Red Sox will look to get back on track Tuesday night when Chris Sale makes his second start of the season in Game 2 against the A’s.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports