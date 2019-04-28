Boston Red Sox

David Price Knows Red Sox Are ‘Nowhere Near Where We Could Be,’ Remains Confident

by on Sat, Apr 27, 2019 at 11:46PM

It certainly hasn’t been the start to the Boston Red Sox season that many envisioned, but David Price knows it’s still early.

Boston currently sits in fourth in the American League East, 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who own an 11-16 record. But even among the struggles and trying to iron out the kinks, Price is confident in his club because, “we’re still in April.”

“Last year I didn’t know what we didn’t do really well and this year we really haven’t done anything as a group well yet,” Price told The Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan. “Usually if pitchers aren’t pitching, the offense is swinging the bats really well. It’s usually not pitching, offense, defense, everything. We didn’t have anything.

“… We feel a little better. We’re still nowhere near where we could be. I think we all know that. But we’re still in April.”

There’s still plenty of time for the reining World Series champions to turn things around. And while it’s frustrating not seeing the results, there’s still 135 games left on the calendar.

