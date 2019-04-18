David Price To Skip Red Sox’s White House Visit For Unspecified Reason

David Price will be among those missing when the Boston Red Sox stroll into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Red Sox pitcher told MLB Network’s Jon Heyman he won’t attend the team’s White House visit. Price offered a cryptic reason for his decision, according to Heyman.

World Series hero David Price told me he doesn’t plan to go to the White House when the champion Red Sox visit May 9. “It’s baseball season,” was all Price said about that. Previously, AL MVP Mookie Betts plus JBJ, Rafael Devers and Hector Velazquez also said they won’t be going. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 18, 2019

The Red Sox will visit the White House on May 9 to celebrate their 2018 World Series victory.

Boston’s White House trip is voluntary, and several Red Sox, including Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Hector Velazquez, already have announced they won’t attend.

J.D. Martinez, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale are among the Red Sox players who have confirmed they’ll attend the team’s White House visit.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images