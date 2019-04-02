David Price Wants To ‘Keep Making Pitches’ After Taking Loss Vs. Athletics

David Price threw 93 pitches in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday, and three of them he wishes he had back.

Price allowed three home runs, spoiling what was a decent outing for the lefty, especially when propped up to the starts the Red Sox have gotten thus far this season.

But it was not enough, as Boston’s offense was completely stifled and the Sox fell to 1-4.

After the game Price reflected on his first start of 2019, to hear his comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.