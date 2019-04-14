Deebo Samuel Says He’ll ‘See’ Bill Belichick Soon After Gillette Visit

Some people just can’t wait to join Patriots Nation.

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out a number of players earlier this week ahead of the upcoming NFL draft, including South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel had an outstanding year for the Gamecocks in 2018, catching 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But Samuel made an interesting comment just before leaving Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, and even posted a shoutout to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on his way out.

“Hey Billy. I’ll see you in a month, my man,” he said on Instagram earlier this week.

Samuels caught up with the NFL Network shortly after checking out New England, and said he had a good conversation with Belichick during his visit.

“I thought he was like a real, real serious coach, like don’t smile a lot. When I met him, he was a little laughy and gave me a little smile and I mean we had a real good conversation there,” he said in the clip.

As for whether he’ll actually join the Patriots, that story will just have to wait a few more weeks. The NFL draft is slated to begin on April 25.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images