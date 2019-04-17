New England Patriots

Demaryius Thomas Reacts To Joining Patriots With Instagram Post

by on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 4:26PM

The New England Patriots added to their receiving corps (if only slightly) Tuesday, signing veteran wideout Demaryius Thomas.

After a lengthy run with the Denver Broncos, followed by a brief stop with the Houston Texans late last season, Thomas joined the Pats to provide some depth in a position that New England has none in.

The Patriots announced the deal Tuesday, but Thomas gave it the only stamp approval needed Wednesday, sharing a photoshopped image of himself in a Patriots uniform complete with an emoji for the caption.

There’s plenty of upside in bringing Thomas aboard, as he had some prolific seasons in Denver. But he’s coming off an Achilles injury suffered late last season, so it’s not a sure thing he’ll return to that form.

