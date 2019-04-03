Did Joe Kelly Take Shot At Red Sox Fans With Boo Birds Comment?

Joe Kelly’s tenure with the Los Angeles Dodger certainly has not gotten off to the greatest of starts.

The former Boston Red Sox reliever has gotten shelled in his first two appearance in Dodger Blue, sporting an ERA of 18.00 while allowing two home runs, seven hits and six runs over three innings.

And Dodgers fans were not shy about sharing their feelings about his most recent outing, in which Kelly gave up four runs over 1 2/3 innings and took the loss against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, booing the reliever as manager Dave Roberts took the ball from him.

But Kelly didn’t seem to fazed after the game, and possibly took a shot at Red Sox fans in the process.

“I played in a place where it’s a lot worse with the boo birds so it’s fine,” Kelly said via the Los Angeles Times’ Jorge Castillo.

Whether that’s a dig, or a nod to Boston fans’ dedication to their team, we’ll let you be the judge. But it certainly comes across pretty salty.

Kelly’s tenure in Boston was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. The flamethrower was lights out in the postseason, earning his lucrative three-year deal with the Dodgers in free agency. But Kelly was at best inconsistent during his time in Boston, with his ERA ballooning over 8.00 in the months of June, July and September respectively, and he nearly was left off the postseason roster entirely.

It probably is too soon to write off Kelly in L.A., but Red Sox fans certainly can understand where Dodgers fans are coming from.

