Did Terry Rozier Send Message To Celtics While Quoting Nipsey Hussle?

Terry Rozier may or may not have fired off a cryptic tweet about the Boston Celtics late Sunday night.

He definitely quoted Nipsey Hussle, though.

Rozier tweeted, “Never let a hard time humble us,” a lyric from “Double Up,” a popular song by Hussle. The Los Angeles-based rapper was shot and killed Sunday night at age 33.

But Rozier’s tweet also could be seen as a musing on the Celtics, who have lost five of their last seven games and are limping toward the playoffs.

Never let a hard time humble us — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) April 1, 2019

We’ll let you be the judge.

The Celtics will return to the court Monday night when they host the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Boston (45-32) has the same record as the Indiana Pacers, but sits one spot ahead of Indy in the Eastern Conference standings thanks to a better head-to-head record. With five games left in the regular season, the Celtics (fourth seed) currently are slated to host the Pacers (fifth seed) in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics will visit the Pacers on Friday night, though, so there’s still a chance Brad Stevens’ team will begin the postseason away from the Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images