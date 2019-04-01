Did Tom Brady Plead For Rob Gronkowski’s Return With Instagram Comment?

If you’re hoping you haven’t seen the last of Rob Gronkowski on the football field, Tom Brady might be right there with you.

Gronkowski elected to call it a career after nine brilliant NFL seasons in which he amassed unparalleled success playing alongside Brady. Gronk hauled in 78 TD catches from the New England Patriots QB, to be exact, but it looks like Brady is hoping the duo adds to that number.

The NFL last week shared an Instagram photo featuring the list of players who have caught the most touchdown tosses from Brady, with Gronkowski topping the list by a 39-score (!!) margin over Hall of Famer Randy Moss. The 41-year-old signal-caller made his way into the comment section of the post with a remark that most Patriots fans likely are on board with.

“I hope 78 isn’t the final number 🤣,” Brady wrote.

Gronkowski’s retirement reportedly “surprised” the Patriots, who officially placed the five-time Pro Bowl selection on the reserve/retired list last week. Even Drew Rosenhaus was “shocked” by Gronk’s decision, but the star’s agent admitted his “gut feeling” is that the 29-year-old will return to NFL at some point.

While Gronkowski’s days of utterly dominating defenses likely are past him, we have a feeling Brady and Patriots would welcome him back with open arms should he backtrack on retirement.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images