Do Red Sox Fans Think Boston Can Repeat As World Series Champions?

by on Fri, Apr 26, 2019 at 6:11PM

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their 2019 season with a rough start, but after winning five of their last seven games, they are starting to look like last year’s winning club.

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell went to Donohue’s Bar in Watertown, Massachusetts to get a sense for how Red Sox fans are feeling. Can the reigning champs repeat this season? Or is their slow start telling of the pending results?

To hear their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

