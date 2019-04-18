Don Cherry Accuses Maple Leafs Of Slew Footing Bruins During First-Round Series

Don Cherry thinks there’s an epidemic in the NHL, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are chief offenders.

Cherry, the opinionated former Boston Bruins coach, took some shots at Boston’s first-round playoff opponent Wednesday night during his “Coach’s Corner” segment during Sportsnet’s broadcast.

The Maple Leafs, Cherry alleged, have been guilty of a growing number of slew foots.

“Kids, if anybody’s ever going to get hurt bad — never mind the fighting and that — it’s with a slew foot, which I think is just creeping into the game. It never used to happen before. I dunno, maybe you can’t … ”

“It’s because you can’t use the stick,” Cherry’s co-host Ron MacLean suggested.

“Something, whatever it is, don’t ever do that,” Cherry continued. “That slew foot, if anybody is ever gonna get killed, it’s with a slew foot. Stop it right now!”

There were some pieces of, uh, “evidence,” in the highlights that accompanied Cherry’s rant.

Obviously, it should go without saying that Cherry — a Bruins legend — might be slightly biased when it comes to this conversation. And, if we’re being honest, the highlights are far from the most egregious slew foot incidences we’ve ever seen.

But it’s something to keep an eye on as the series continues Friday night for Game 5 in Boston.

