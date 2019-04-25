Don Sweeney Impressed With Resiliency Bruins Showed In First Round

The Boston Bruins are moving on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After a gutsy first-round performance, the Bruins are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which begin Thursday night at TD Garden.

But getting to the second round was no walk through the park, as the Bruins had to battle back in the series, including winning Game 6 on the road while facing elimination.

To hear what Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had to say on the first-round win, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.