Dreadful Start To Season Has Red Sox’s 2019 Playoff Odds Dwindling

Safe to say that no one expected this.

World Series hangovers are one thing, but now 18 games into the season, the Boston Red Sox are in serious jeopardy of digging themselves into a hole that could take all summer to climb out of.

Boston sits at 6-12 and is 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Red Sox were projected to make the playoffs by just about everyone heading into the season, but some projections now have those playoff odds dwindling. Fangraphs put the Red Sox’s playoff odds at just 55 percent.

To see more on how the slow start has affected the AL East, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images