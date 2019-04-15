Duke Forward Zion Williamson Officially Declares For 2019 NBA Draft

In a decision that will surprise no one, Duke forward Zion Williamson officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft on Monday afternoon in an Instagram post.

The projected No. 1 overall pick called his freshman year, “the best year of (his) life”.

His teammates, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, both declared for the NBA Draft earlier this month. The two freshmen are projected lottery picks as well.

Duke’s point guard, Tre Jones, recently announced that he would be returning to Durham for his sophomore season.

With Williamson officially heading to the pros, the conversation now turns to who will get the No. 1 overall pick. The NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 14, in what will be one of the most anticipated nights of the offseason.

The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all have a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick to lead the lottery odds.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images