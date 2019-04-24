Dunkin' Poll

Dunkin’ Poll Question: Are You A Fan Of Bat Flips In Major League Baseball?

by on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 10:01PM

Bat flips have become one of the most polarizing facets of Major League Baseball.

“Let the kids play,” has become a bit of rallying call around the sport, but the consensus seems to still be out on batters showing up pitchers after taking them deep. From Jose Bautista in the playoffs against the Texas Rangers to Bryce Harper in his return to Washington, there have been some epic tosses in baseball over the past couple of years.

So we asked Boston Red Sox how they feel about bat flips.

To see the the results of Tuesday’s Dunkin’ Poll Question, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images

