Dunkin’ Poll Question: Do You Believe The World Series Hangover Is Real?

The championship hangover is believed to be a real thing by many.

It’s always a question as to how a team will perform in the season following winning a championship. While the New England Patriots never seem to suffer the hangover, the Boston Red Sox are believed to be suffering from it to begin the 2019 Major League Baseball season with a 3-8 record heading into Tuesday’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In Tuesday’s Dunkin’ poll question, we asked Red Sox fans if they believed in the World Series hangover. Check out the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images