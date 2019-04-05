Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Shares Latest On Red Sox Second Baseman

Dustin Pedroia is feeling good.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman continues working his way back from knee surgery, and it seems he is trending in the right direction.

In an effort to take things slow with the 35-year-old, the Sox decided Pedroia should begin the season on the injured list, which allowed him to take part in extended spring training. Pedroia started the regular season on a rehab assignment with Single-A Greenville, playing in their Opening Day tilt Thursday.

While Pedroia already gave an update on himself, Boston manager Alex Cora shared what he knew about Pedroia on Friday.

“(I spoke to him) just once,” Cora said. “Good game, he felt good. I haven’t talked to him this morning — today. But he moved well he said, made a lot of plays, swung the bat well. He feels good, he feels very good.”

Cora added that the plan is for Pedroia to play Friday and Saturday in Greenville, then the organization will decide Sunday on a timetable for his return to the big leagues.

The Red Sox do have a good situation with Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez platooning at second base, and Tzu-Wei Lin in Triple-A provides some nice organizational depth. Because of that, Pedroia is in a fortunate position where he doesn’t have to rush back and try to save the day. However, his return certainly will be a welcomed one.

