Dwyane Wade Gets Big Ovation After Checking Into Final Game In Boston

BOSTON — For what will be his last regular season visit to TD Garden, Boston Celtics fans gave Dwyane Wade a nice welcome.

The legendary Miami Heat point guard announced that he will be retiring at the end of this season, and it seems pretty unlikely he will play against the C’s in the postseason. With 5:27 left in the first quarter on Monday night, Wade checked into the game and he received a pretty good ovation.

The 37-year-old could be playing his final games in the NBA. The Heat entered Monday in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, one game out of sixth place but just a half game out of ninth. Even if the Heat do make the playoffs, they’ll face either the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers, which, obviously, is a pretty tall task.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images