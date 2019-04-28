Eduardo Rodriguez Gets Ball For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Athletics

After a disappointing weekend, the Boston Red Sox will look to turn things around in a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Boston opens the final series of their 9-game homestand on Monday. The Sox are 2-4 thus far in that stretch, dropping both games to the Tampa Bay Rays after a rainout on Friday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez is tasked with getting the Sox back in the winning column against the A’s. The lefty has dazzled in two of his last three starts. Last time out, Rodriguez allowed two hits and a run while striking out seven over six innings in a win over the Tigers. In five career starts against Oakland, Rodriguez is 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA. He will be opposed by Oakland’s Frankie Montas.

