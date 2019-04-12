Eduardo Rodriguez To Get Ball For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column Thursday night, and now they’ll look to find some sustained success for the first time all season.

Though quality starting pitching has eluded the Red Sox this year, Eduardo Rodriguez has a chance to get Boston hurlers back on track when he gets the ball in Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The 26-year-old left-hander is 0-2 with a 12.38 ERA over just eight innings in his two starts this season. The Orioles will counter with David Hess.

For more on Friday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images