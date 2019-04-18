Eduardo Rodriguez To Get Start For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Rays

Eduardo Rodriguez is hoping to double up on quality starts for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The lefty will try to match what he did in his last start, when he dazzled against the Orioles, holding them to two runs while walking none and striking out eight over 6 2/3 innings. Rodriguez is 17-15 with a 4.14 ERA in 45 career road starts.

Rodriguez will also look to put a stop to the Sox’s three-game losing streak.

To see more on Rodriguez, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images