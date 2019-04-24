Eduardo Rodriguez To Get Start For Red Sox On Wednesday Vs. Tigers

After the Red Sox dropped both games of their day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, Eduardo Rodriguez will try to turn things around for Boston when he takes the hill in the against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Fenway Park in the penultimate game of the series.

Rodriguez is 1-2 in his first four starts of the season, racking up a 7.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts in the process. He’ll take on Tigers righty Tyson Ross, who also is 1-2 in 2019 with a 3.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

For more on Wednesday night’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images