Ex-Packers Bash Aaron Rodgers, Reveal ‘Everyone Wants’ QB Like Tom Brady

by on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 6:11PM

Who wouldn’t want New England Patriots’ Tom Brady as their quarterback?

It seems the Patriots QB is pretty popular among NFL stars of the past and present. Former Green Bay Packers receivers essentially bashed Aaron Rodgers, calling him “sensitive,” “petty” and “entitled,” among other things. The report also noted that Tom Brady was a player they’d want on their team in an article posted by Bleacher Report on Thursday.

Greg Jennings, Rodgers former teammate, especially was vocal about how the Packers signal-caller’s relationships (or lack thereof) with his receivers, and Bleacher Report compared his leadership skills to those of Brady.

“So there was Jennings, a Viking himself in 2013. He could tell Packers receivers were scared just to say hello with Rodgers likely hyperanalyzing their every move from afar. To him, that’s sad. It shouldn’t be like this. He sees the relationship Brady has cultivated with Julian Edelman, with all of his receivers, and says, ‘Everyone wants that.’ Those two spend time together off the field, and it carries into what matters on the field. Brady builds bonds for life, and that can be the difference between division titles and Super Bowls.”

It’s clear Brady is a player who has strong relationships with his receivers and realizes the benefit it has on overall locker-room morale. The chemistry he has with his players certainly has helped the team become six-time Super Bowl champions.

