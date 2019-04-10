Fan Cited For Allegedly Pointing Laser At Tom Brady In AFC Championship

Lasergate has reached its conclusion.

A Missouri man has been cited for allegedly shining a laser pointer in Tom Brady’s face during the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, received a ticket for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Jackson County prosecutors, per The Kansas City Star.

The citation stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory over the Chiefs on Jan. 20. TV footage showed a green light being pointed in Brady’s face, sparking an investigation by the NFL.

A source with the Chiefs told The Kansas City Star the team used videotape and eyewitnesses to identify Morgan, who was not a season ticket holder and faces a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium.

Brady seemed unaware of the laser at the time of the alleged incident, and it certainly didn’t impact the quarterback’s performance as the Patriots defeated the Chiefs to set up a date with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. New England defeated Los Angeles 13-3 two weeks later to secure its sixth title since the 2001 season.

Let’s chalk this up as another odd footnote in the Patriots’ wildly entertaining dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Image