Ford F-150 Final Five Facts: Bruins Clinch Home Ice In First Round

The Boston Bruins can officially rest up for the playoffs.

The B’s clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs with their 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game as the Bruins focus shifts to playoff hockey.

