The Boston Bruins expect a hard fought series vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, in Game 1 most of the fight seemed to be coming from the Leafs who handed the B’s a 4-1 loss at TD Garden. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game as the Bruins look ahead to Game 2 on Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see the facts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports