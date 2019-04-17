Former Jet Bart Scott Calls Out Bill Belichick For Giving Him Cold Shoulder

There absolutely is no love lost between Bill Belichick and the New York Jets. And it appears that extends to former Jets linebacker Bart Scott.

Scott, of course, became notorious with New England Patriots fans after the Jets’ shocking 28-21 upset of the Pats in the 2010 divisional round for his infamous “Can’t wait!” postgame interview.

And it appears the feud continues, according to a story Bart told Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show” on Monday, saying the Patriots coach slighted him while he was working for CBS at the AFC Championship Game.

“We were on the sidelines. It’s the AFC championship,” Scott said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Me, [Bill] Cowher and Tony [Gonzalez] are sitting there chopping it up because this is me and Tony’s first AFC championship — we’re not in the studio, we’re on the set and it’s cool, it’s loud. It’s the AFC championship. [Belichick] walks up, shakes Tony’s hand, speaks to Tony. Speaks to Bill [Cowher].

“I’m literally standing, we’re almost shoulder-to-shoulder. He says absolutely nothing to me. He doesn’t even look at me. And at that point I’m like look, ‘Bro, now you being an a–hole. It’s fine you being an a–hole over there, but you came over to us.'”

It’s not clear which AFC title game Scott is referring to, but the former linebacker left CBS in March of 2017.

We can pretty safely assume that Scott did not wish Belichick a happy birthday on Tuesday. But we’re pretty sure the coach got all the social media love he needed for turning 67 from Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images