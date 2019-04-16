Former UMass Star Cale Makar Scores Goal In NHL Debut For Avalanche

On Saturday night, Cale Makar was playing for the University of Massachusetts in the program’s first ever NCAA championship game. Less than one week later, the 20-year-old defenseman is making his presence felt in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hobey Baker Award winner announced Sunday that he would be signing with the Colorado Avalanche, who are in the midst of their first round series with the Calgary Flames.

Makar wasted no time during his debut Monday night, scoring his first professional goal just 16 minutes into the first period. The UMass product corralled the puck in the high slot and used his position on Mikael Backlund to fire one past Flames’ goalie Mike Smith.

Makar becomes the seventh player in NHL history to score a playoff goal in his debut.

If you were looking for awesome Makar-related content, check out his parents after the goal.

Mom and Dad are SO PROUD. pic.twitter.com/LS1Zu3RhV0 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 16, 2019

Good stuff, Cale. You’re making Massachusetts proud.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images