Get Pumped For Red Sox’s Home Opener With This Awesome Hype Video

The Boston Red Sox already are 11 games into the 2019 MLB season, but they’ll get one more well-deserved chance to look back on the championship campaign of 2018 on Tuesday.

The club’s long-awaited home opener is finally upon us after a rough three-city road trip kicked off the season following spring training. The results haven’t certainly haven’t been good, but the Sox certainly will get a day of grace Tuesday when they formally celebrate the 2018 title by raising a championship banner and handing out World Series rings at Fenway Park for the fourth time since Opening Day 2005.

And to celebrate the occasion, the Red Sox released this fantastic video Tuesday morning.

So far, it certainly hasn’t been easy for the Red Sox, who limped home with a 3-8 record. But the 2018 club went 57-24 at Fenway last season and hope similar home success can jump-start the Sox in their quest to repeat as champs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images