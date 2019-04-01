Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Yankees Slugger Lands On IL After Three Games

The New York Yankees just dropped two of three to the Baltimore Orioles in their season-opening series in the Bronx. Now, they’ll be without one of their most feared hitters.

The Yankees placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain before Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. New York recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Stanton on the major league roster.

Stanton, who is coming off a roller-coaster 2018 season, went 2-for-8 with four strikeouts and seven walks in the Yankees’ three-game series against the Orioles. He becomes the third Yankees outfielder to hit the injured list in 2019, as Aaron Hicks (lower back) and Jacoby Ellsbury (hip/plantar fasciitis) remain sidelined.

Stanton hit .266 with 38 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .852 OPS in 158 games last season, his first with the Yankees. While his overall production wasn’t terrible, Stanton failed to meet the lofty expectations that accompanied him to New York after a 2017 season with the Miami Marlins in which the slugger hit .281 with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs and a 1.007 OPS.

Stanton, who struck out a career-high 211 times in the regular season in 2018, went 4-for-18 with six strikeouts in the American League Division Series last season as the Yankees fell to the eventual World Series champion Boston Red Sox in four games.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images