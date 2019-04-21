Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to close out their first-round matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night when they take the ice for Game 6.

Following a 5-2 loss in Game 1, the Golden Knights went on to win their next three straight, giving them a 3-1 series lead over the Sharks. Vegas was unable to close out the series in Game 5 on Thursday, losing 5-2 at SAP Center in San Jose.

Now that they’re back home at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights are primed to close out the series and return to the second round in just their second season as an NHL franchise. Mark Stone will be relied upon heavily, as he leads Vegas with 10 points (six goals, four assists).

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights-Sharks:

Start Time: Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images