Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Las Vegas Golden Knights put together a dominant performance in their Game 4 win over the San Jose Sharks. The 5-0 victory gave them a 3-1 lead in their first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, putting the Sharks up against elimination.

San Jose’s discipline, or lack thereof, was their downfall once again in Game 4. The Sharks took 38 penalty minutes, compared to the Golden Knights’ eight.

Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been solid since his giving up five goals in the Golden Knights’ Game 1 loss. If he can continue to be strong between the pipes, they’ll have a good chance of closing this series out Thursday night.

Start Time: Thursday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images