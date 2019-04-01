Golden Tate Tweets At Tom Brady, Apologizes For Not Joining Patriots

Of all the reactions to Tom Brady’s first-ever tweet, Golden Tate’s really is the most interesting.

In case you missed it, Brady joined Twitter on Sunday and dropped his first tweet Monday morning: a predictable April Fools’ joke about retiring. The New England Patriots quarterback drew quite a rise out of fans and teammates alike, with Julian Edelman left particularly amused.

And then there was Tate, who last month signed with the New York Giants despite rumors connecting the wide receiver to the Patriots, as well as his own admitted desire to play with Brady.

Tate said a lot. The 30-year-old basically apologized for not signing with New England, mentioned Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and welcomed Brady to Twitter.

Take a look:

Dear Mr. Brady, Sorry things didn't work out. Can I still get a follow though?🙏🏾

ps. Sorry to hear about @RobGronkowski pss. Welcome to @Twitter Love, Golden https://t.co/zbilbVsJIp — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) April 1, 2019

Considering the current state of New England’s receiving corps, we assume Brady also is bummed that Tate didn’t land with the Patriots.

As for the 41-year-old quarterback’s unexpected foray into tweeting, we can only hope he sticks around and contributes as often as he does on Instagram.

