Heat Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics delivered an uninspired performance Saturday in Brooklyn against a desperate Nets team, and now they’re back at TD Garden to square off against another team that can’t afford to lose.

Boston on Monday will host the Miami Heat. Entering the tilt, the Heat are one of the four teams jostling for the final three spots in the Eastern Conference. At 38-38, the Heat currently own eighth place, leading the ninth-place Orlando Magic by a half game. However they only trail the sixth-place Detroit Pistons by one game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are fighting for home-court advantage in what almost certainly will be their first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Both teams currently have a 45-32 record, but Boston owns the tiebreaker, meaning it controls its own destiny over the final five games — one of which will come on the road against the Pacers on Friday.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Celtics online:

When: Monday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images