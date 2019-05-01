Red Sox’s Hector Velazquez Goes For Three-Game Sweep Of Athletics In Finale

Hector Velazquez will get his fourth start of the season for the Boston Red Sox in their series finale against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Velazquez is 0-2 this season across 16 1/3 innings pitched, earning himself a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts along the way. He is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in his four career appearances against the A’s.

The righty will square off against Mike Fiers, who is 2-2 with a 7.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts to start the season.

For more on Wednesday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports