Hector Velazquez Thriving In Role As Do-Everything Pitcher For Red Sox

Every successful baseball team needs a Hector Velazquez.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander is the Swiss-army knife of the pitching staff, pitching in long relief, high-leverage spots and even getting the occasional spot start. Velazquez (0-0, 2.79 ERA in five appearances) will get his second start of the season when the Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

To learn more why Velazquez is thriving –and even improving — in his role,, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images