Hector Velazquez Gets Start For Red Sox In Series Finale Vs. Diamondbacks

Hector Velazquez will take the mound Sunday afternoon for the Red Sox as Boston closes out its three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

After falling 5-4 to the Diamondbacks on Saturday, the Sox will look to Velazquez for a quality start Sunday. Velazquez has pitched in three games for Boston this season, and has a 4.76 ERA over 5 2/3 innings. He will square off against Merrill Kelly, who is 1-0 for the Diamondbacks this year.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports