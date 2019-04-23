Hector Velazquez To Start For Red Sox In Second Game Of Doubleheader

Hector Velazquez will get the ball for the second game of the Boston Red Sox’s day-night doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Velazquez is 0-1 over six appearances in 2019, earning himself a 2.84 ERA and 10 strikeouts in the process. He will make his third start of the season Tuesday evening, as he takes the spot of the injured Nathan Eovaldi in the Sox’s rotation.

He will face-off against righty Spencer Turnbull, who is 0-2 with a 3.43 ERA so far this season.

For more on the second pitching matchup of the day, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images