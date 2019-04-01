Here Are First Few Tweets Tom Brady ‘Liked’ On His New Twitter Account

Tom Brady, if you haven’t already heard (we’re sure you have though), is on Twitter.

The New England Patriots quarterback made a splash on the social networking site Monday, playing an April Fools’ Day joke on everybody by claiming he was retired. That joke led to some quality reactions from Julian Edelman and Golden Tate, and also resulted in Brady asking a rhetorical question in his follow-up tweet.

But it appears Brady isn’t just on Twitter to tweet, he’s also building up his timeline by following some folks. As of the late afternoon Monday, Brady had followed 98 people (mostly athletes and musicians), and even thrown out a few (three to be exact) likes.

Here are the lucky accounts that got Brady’s love:

Welcome to Twitter my love @tombrady! ❤️ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) April 1, 2019

Twitter rookie move 😂 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 1, 2019

Now, we’ll all wait with bated breath to see what noise the 41-year-old makes on the old Twitter machine next.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images