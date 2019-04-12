Here’s Where Celtics’ 2019 NBA Draft Picks Sit After Pre-Lottery Drawing

The NBA needed to settle several tie breakers before this year’s May 14 lottery, and the Boston Celtics were pretty unlucky.
The C’s were involved in four tiebreakers to decide their picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and well, it didn’t exactly go their way.
First, Boston was up against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 21st pick.
There was a three-way tie for the 18th pick between the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers pick will go to Boston.
Then came the Sacramento Kings pick. If the Celtics beat out the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, they’d pick 12th. But this didn’t go in Boston’s favor, either.
The last tiebreaker the Green was involved in was the Memphis Grizzlies’ pick. If the pick fell within the top eight, it would be protected.
So after all that, here is the pre-lottery 2019 Draft order:
This year’s draft is June 20 at Barclays Center.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
