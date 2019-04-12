Here’s Where Celtics’ 2019 NBA Draft Picks Sit After Pre-Lottery Drawing

The NBA needed to settle several tie breakers before this year’s May 14 lottery, and the Boston Celtics were pretty unlucky.

The C’s were involved in four tiebreakers to decide their picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and well, it didn’t exactly go their way.

First, Boston was up against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 21st pick.

The winner is Oklahoma City. So OKC will pick 21st, and Boston will pick 22nd. https://t.co/Ro7npVX6W7 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 12, 2019

There was a three-way tie for the 18th pick between the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers pick will go to Boston.

And the winner is Indiana, and then San Antonio. So Indiana will pick 18th, San Antonio will pick 19th and Boston will pick 20th. https://t.co/LlrRGdla1t — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 12, 2019

Then came the Sacramento Kings pick. If the Celtics beat out the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, they’d pick 12th. But this didn’t go in Boston’s favor, either.

Charlotte will pick 12th, Miami will pick 13th and Boston will pick 14th. Celtics now 3-3 on worst possible outcomes from tiebreakers with one to go. https://t.co/o8TCNZJxvO — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 12, 2019

The last tiebreaker the Green was involved in was the Memphis Grizzlies’ pick. If the pick fell within the top eight, it would be protected.

And the winners are: New Orleans seventh, Memphis eighth and Dallas ninth. As of now, Memphis would keep its pick, which should be a win for Boston. https://t.co/fjcyntjArG — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 12, 2019

So after all that, here is the pre-lottery 2019 Draft order:

The (pre-lottery) NBA Draft order is: 1 NYK

2 CLE

3 PHX

4 CHI

5 ATL

6 WASH

7 NOLA

8 MEM

9 DAL (ATL)

10 MIN

11 LAL

12 CHA

13 MIA

14 SAC (BOS)

15 DET

16 ORL

17 BKN

18 IND

19 SAS

20 LAC (BOS)

21 OKC

22 BOS

23 UTH

24 PHI

25 PDX

26 HOU (CLE)

27 BKN (DEN)

28 GSW

29 SAS (TOR)

30 MKE — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 12, 2019

This year’s draft is June 20 at Barclays Center.

