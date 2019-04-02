Here’s How Many Games Vegas Is Predicting Patriots Will Win In 2019

The New England Patriots are projected to have another stellar season in 2019 following their third Super Bowl title in five years.

Each year, CG Technology in Las Vegas releases their predictions for the upcoming NFL season. Although the draft doesn’t begin until April 25, the sportsbook operator released their initial under/over win totals for 2019 on Sunday.

The Patriots top the list with 11 projected wins. (New England went 11-5 last season, their worst regular season record since 2009.)

The Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams are close behind with 10.5 games, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers with 10. The Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles are all projected to win 9.5 games next season.

Rounding out the list are the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins with five wins apiece.

Other notable under/over win projections include 9 wins for the Cleveland Browns, 7 wins for the New York Jets, and 6 wins for the Oakland Raiders.

If Vegas is on the right track, the Patriots could have some stiff competition in the AFC.

