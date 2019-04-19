Here’s How Red Sox Plan To Use Michael Chavis With Dustin Pedroia On IL

The Boston Red Sox had to make some tweaks to their roster before their Friday matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

With Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Eduardo Nuñez (back) on the injured list, Boston called up Tzu-Wei Lin and top prospect Michael Chavis. Though Sox manager Alex Cora admitted Chavis wasn’t quite ready defensively, there weren’t many options to fill the void. Boston also is without Brock Holt (scratched cornea), so infield options are limited.

Cora laid out the Red Sox’s game plan for the 23-year-old ahead of Friday’s contest.

Cora said Chavis will play mostly 1B and 3B. Want to get his bat in the lineup somehow and he’s not quite ready for second, Cora said. Lin will play there regularly for now. Chavis hasn’t arrived in Tampa but expected to before game time. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 19, 2019

That certainly makes the most sense, seeing as Lin played second for the Red Sox in the past. And Chavis will be able to give Rafael Devers a day off at third base until Nuñez is able to return to the lineup.

Chavis was batting .250 in Triple-A Pawtucket with four home runs before his call up. He also had six RBIs, two doubles and 10 hits.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images