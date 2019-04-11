Here’s How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Programming Thursday On NESN

Both the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins are in action Thursday night and NESN has you covered.
The B’s will kick off their second consecutive Eastern Conference first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who they defeated last year in a thrilling seven-game series. Coverage for Game 1 begins at 6 p.m. on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live” followed by the game at 7 p.m., with “Bruins Overtime Live” immediately following.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox close out a short two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with coverage beginning on NESNplus with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” at 6 p.m. and “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch can be seen at 7:10 p.m. on NESNplus.
Here’s a rundown of Thursday’s programming (all times Eastern):
NESN
6 p.m. ET — “Bruins Face-Off Live”
7 p.m. — NHL Eastern Conference Playoffs Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”
11 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”*
NESNplus
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch Live”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”
7 p.m. — MLB: Blue Jays at Red Sox
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”
11 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”*
*NESN Sports Today will not air while Red Sox or Bruins are airing on either network
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP