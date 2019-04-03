NFL

Here’s Johnny Manziel’s Advice To AAF Players As Football League Suspends Operations

by on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 11:56AM

Johnny Manziel spent enough time in the Alliance of American Football to form an opinion on its apparent demise.

The former NFL quarterback reacted Tuesday to the league’s announcement that it’s suspending operations after just seven weeks of play by offering his colleagues some advice via Twitter.

Manziel, 26, signed with the AAF last month and joined the Memphis Express in a bid to further his pro-football comeback. However, his plans went awry after he suffered a head injury Sunday in his second game with Memphis, and the league said two days later it was suspending operations.

The three-year, non guaranteed contracts AAF players signed with the league pay them $70,000 this year. Many had to buy their own airfare home after the AAF’s announcement, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Upon returning, they’ll only be able to heed Manziel’s advice for a limited time.

