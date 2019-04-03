Here’s Johnny Manziel’s Advice To AAF Players As Football League Suspends Operations

Johnny Manziel spent enough time in the Alliance of American Football to form an opinion on its apparent demise.

The former NFL quarterback reacted Tuesday to the league’s announcement that it’s suspending operations after just seven weeks of play by offering his colleagues some advice via Twitter.

If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

Just the reality of this unfortunate situation.. great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with “other” leagues for a long time. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

Manziel, 26, signed with the AAF last month and joined the Memphis Express in a bid to further his pro-football comeback. However, his plans went awry after he suffered a head injury Sunday in his second game with Memphis, and the league said two days later it was suspending operations.

The three-year, non guaranteed contracts AAF players signed with the league pay them $70,000 this year. Many had to buy their own airfare home after the AAF’s announcement, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Upon returning, they’ll only be able to heed Manziel’s advice for a limited time.

