Here’s What Brad Marchand Had To Say About Skirmish With Cam Atkinson

Brad Marchand has done a pretty good job of staying out of trouble this season, but he still did get under someone’ skin Thursday night.

In the Boston Bruins’ overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, there was a brief stoppage due to some sparring between Marchand and Cam Atkinson prior to a face-off.

Upon reviewing the tape, it looked like Marchand stepped right on the blade of Atkinson’s stick, causing the Jackets forward to have to go get a new stick. When returning to the face-off area, Atkinson bumped Marchand.

Following Friday’s practice, Marchand told his side of things.

“I think he was trying to dull up my blade,” Marchand told reporters, via The Boston Globe. “Send me to the room to get it sharpened. Kind of rude for him to do.”

Yeah, we’re not sure if he’s going to get an apology from Atkinson.

