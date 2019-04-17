Here’s When Florida Prosecutors Plan To Release Robert Kraft Spa Video

The video of Robert Kraft allegedly soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter, Fla., reportedly will see the light of day.

The New England Patriots owner’s lawyers have made multiple attempts to prevent the police surveillance videos from going public. But Florida prosecutors said Wednesday that they intend to release the videos of Kraft and 24 other men allegedly paying for sex at Orchids of Asia Day Spa. The videos will be released not because of the cases against Kraft or the 24 other men, but rather as part of the cases against the two women accused of owning and managing the spa while it served as a house of prostitution.

From The Boston Globe:

“Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office said in court papers it is obligated under Florida law to provide the video to the public and the media now, and cannot wait for a judge to decide whether they should be kept under seal while Lei Wang is prosecuted as the alleged manager of the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Fla.

“Wang allegedly managed the spa and Hua Zhang has been identified by authorities as the owner of the spa. Both women have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including maintaining a house of prostitution.”

So, when might the video reach the public?

Wang’s attorneys also have asked a judge to withhold the videos while their client’s case is pending, according to The Globe. A hearing on the request is set for May 17, but Florida prosecutors say they can’t wait that long before releasing the video evidence.

“As the custodian of the records, (prosecutors) cannot delay the release of records to allow a person to raise a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents,’’ Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office wrote in court papers filed Wednesday. “The Public Records Act does not allow a custodian to delay the production of records to allow the resolution of a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents.”

In other words: The Kraft video will be released some time before May 17.

The 77-year-old Kraft faces two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution during two separate visits to the spa, once on Jan. 19 and again on Jan. 20, the day the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kraft has plead not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial.

Prosecutors offered to drop the charges if Kraft admitted he would lose in court, but the Patriots owner declined. The NFL is conducting its own fact-finding investigation into the matter.

